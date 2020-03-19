They’re parking the entrance fees.
All National Parks will be free to the public until further notice, the Park Service announced in a press release.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt instructed all parks remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic to waive entry fees.
“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in the release.
Parks across the country have taken various measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Some have temporarily closed, but many others have tried to remain open while making half-steps to improve guest safety.
“Outdoor spaces remain open to the public, while many facilities will be closed,” according to the release.
There are more than 7,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and at least 120 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins.
