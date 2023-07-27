President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology. Biden on Friday announced that his administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure that their AI products are safe before they release them. The commitments include third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who will audit the technology or hold the companies accountable.