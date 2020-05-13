MEXICO CITY — At least 48 people died in Mexico during the past four days after drinking adulterated alcohol, according to figures given by regional authorities.
Six of the victims died in Ajijic and Chapala in western Jalisco state since Saturday, the state’s health authorities said on Wednesday.
“Apparently the alcohol was purchased in bulk,” the statement read, adding that the place where it was bought has been identified. Some of the victims had known each other.
In other incidents, 20 people were reported to have died in the state of Puebla, 15 in neighboring Morelos, and seven in Yucatan, most of them after consuming their drinks on Sunday and Monday.
The deaths of 20 people in the impoverished Puebla highlands community of Chiconcuautla were attributed to the consumption of a traditional distillate known as “refino.”
The authorities declared a health emergency and launched an investigation into the exact cause of death.
“There was no party. It is a drink that is consumed lot, because the area is really marginalized. It costs 15 pesos (0.6 dollars) per liter,” the mayor’s secretary, Eduardo Soto Velazquez, told daily La Jornada de Oriente.
In Morelos, the deaths occurred in Telixtac y Jonacatepec, despite those localities having banned alcohol because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The victims had symptoms including abdominal pain, breathing difficulties and blindness, according to daily La Jornada.
Some cheap alcoholic drinks reportedly include substances such as methanol and anti-corrosive liquids.
At least 76 people have died and more than 80 have been hospitalized in Mexico because of such drinks since April 26, according to official figures. The daily Reforma reported the real death toll could be closer to 100.
