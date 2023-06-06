Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the slayings of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another prime suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his lawyer in 2002. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says Titus will not face a new trial. Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. There was no physical evidence against Titus. Prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers. Titus says he's “truly innocent” and grateful to be free.