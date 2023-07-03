Newsom hits the road to campaign for Biden in Idaho, building his own base in red states

President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort. Biden said his administration had already begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create a debt-relief plan that will be implemented in coming months. In the meantime, since student loan payment requirements are to resume in the fall, his administration said it would create an “on ramp” to repayment and implement ways to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.