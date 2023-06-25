Newsom’s pestering of ‘sixth grade bully’ DeSantis seeps into presidential race

Two U.S. hikers who were attacked in Germany last week had just graduated from the University of Illinois with computer degrees in May. The Rev. Mark Zhang of Living Water Evangelical Church in Naperville, Illinois, said Tuesday that Eva Liu's parents confirmed to him that she was killed after a Michigan man attacked her and Kelsey Chang while they were hiking near Neuschwanstein castle June 14. According to authorities, the man allegedly threw Chang off a cliff and attempted to sexually assault Liu before throwing her off the cliff as well. The man was quickly arrested. Liu died that night in a hospital. Chang survived. Her father said she was on a plane Tuesday bound for the United States.