An international law-enforcement operation targeting online drug trafficking seized an dark web marketplace, confiscated over $53 million and netted nearly 300 arrests, authorities in Europe and the U.S. said Tuesday. The Justice Department said it was the largest operation of its kind. The worldwide operation targeting the “Monopoly Market,” is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the dark web. The European Union law enforcement agency Europol says 288 suspects were arrested and more than 50.8 million euros ($53.4 million) in cash and virtual currencies were seized, as were 850 kilograms of drugs and 117 firearms in eight countries. It was not immediately clear when the arrests happened.