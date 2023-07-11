Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported. Police say they think someone opened fire toward a group of people at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Warehouse District as clubs were closing. The suspect apparently fled. Chief Wayne Drummond of the Cleveland police department says seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were shot. He says one of the men was seriously wounded while injuries to the others were minor. No arrests were immediately reported.