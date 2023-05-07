An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said in an apology posted this week on her website that she claimed an identity as a woman of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent. Hoover has been facing pressure to resign her position since last year when she first acknowledged she had never confirmed her Indigenous roots but had benefited from programs and funding meant for Native scholars.