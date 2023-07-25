No water on the Capitol steps: Rep. Greg Casar stages thirst strike

WASHINGTON — With his suit jacket long gone, Rep. Greg Casar rolled up his sleeve and took a seat on the House steps. It had been hours since his last sip of water, and it was time for a team of nurses to check his vital signs.
The congressman staged a thirst strike outside the Capitol on Tuesday, livestreaming his medical checkups as he called for federal heat protections for workers, including water breaks.
“It’s challenging and it’s hot, but it’s not as hot as it is in Texas,” Casar said in an interview.
The Texas Democrat pointed to a recent heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to his home state. Workers need water breaks now more than ever, he said.
“If things were working the way they should, then we wouldn’t have had multiple workers die in Texas of heat exhaustion just in this month alone,” he said.
Casar, who represents parts of San Antonio and Austin, denounced a state law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June that will overturn some local ordinances, including ones that require water breaks for workers. Dubbed the “Death Star bill” by both opponents and supporters, the law prompted Casar to call for more action at the federal level.
“In the past, during the civil rights era, when governors in the South did terrible things, people of conscience in D.C. stepped up and did the right thing. And I think we’re called upon in this moment to do the same to pass national heat protections to give everybody the right to water,” Casar said.
Casar wants the Biden administration to move quickly to implement heat standards under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. More than 100 members of Congress joined him this week in signing a letter addressed to acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.
“The crisis demands immediate action if we are to accomplish our shared goals of saving lives and prioritizing worker safety and dignity,” they wrote. “We were pleased to see that … OSHA has made progress on the development of a heat standard by issuing an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking, and, more recently, initiating a Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act Panel Review, two of the steps taken ahead of publishing a proposed rule.”
The lawmakers want the heat standards to be modeled after a bill introduced by California Rep. Judy Chu in the last Congress, the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act.
Casar took his last drink of water Tuesday morning around 10:15 a.m. and vowed not to eat or drink until nurses told him it was no longer safe to abstain.
