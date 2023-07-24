A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. It is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this coming December, and a request from defense lawyers to schedule it after the 2024 presidential election. If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records.