NTSB details what led up to plane crash at Michigan air show

Police say a new fire burning on the Hawaii island of Maui on Friday night has triggered evacuations of a community to the northeast of the area that burned earlier this week. The Maui Police Department says the fire prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali in West Maui. No details of the evacuation were immediately provided. The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires has increased to 67. Maui County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 12 deaths as of the afternoon. Officials say the fire is not yet contained. Associated Press journalists witnessed the destruction in Lahaina on Friday. The tourism destination was mostly destroyed by the blaze. Many survivors of the fire say they did not receive a warning that gave them enough time to flee.