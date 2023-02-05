Researchers say that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row. The orange-and-black insects saw a precipitous drop in 2020 that put them closer to extinction. Scientists with the Xerces Society said Tuesday that volunteers tallied more than 330,000 butterflies in California and Arizona, a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. Researchers say the monarchs are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat due to housing expansion, and pesticides and herbicides. They say they don't know what is helping the insects multiply.