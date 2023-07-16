California Gov. Gavin Newsom has stepped in to help revive a bill that would increase penalties for child trafficking. The bill by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove failed to pass the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Tuesday. Newsom said Wednesday he was surprised the bill had stalled. He says he called Grove to talk about it and indicates he wants the bill to pass. It's unusual for Newsom to get publicly involved in legislative disputes. A spokesperson for Democratic Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer says the bill needs considerable work. He says the committee has agreed to reconsider the bill at a later date.