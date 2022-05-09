Attorney General Merrick Garland says an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous." Garland says the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, a jail official, after the pair vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week. The two aren't related, but authorities say they had a “special relationship.” Garland says the two should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who spots them should not approach them.