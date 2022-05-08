Officials are investigating the death of an inmate, 22-year-old Camilo Banoslopez, the fourth homicide at a California prison in the last eight days.
Officials said Banoslopez was attacked shortly after 11:40 a.m. Friday at California State Prison in Sacramento by inmates Albert Calvillo, 30, Irvin Rodriguez, 36, Osbaldo Velasquez, 38, and Jose Avila, 39.
Banoslopez was taken to an on-site healthcare facility to receive treatment for his injuries, but died shortly after, about 12:38 p.m. Officers found two inmate-made weapons at the scene.
Banoslopez was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015 for second-degree robbery and inflicting great bodily injury, with an enhancement for committing a street-gang act in the commission of a violent felony, officials said in a statement. He was admitted to the prison in 2017, when he was 18 years old.
Calvillo was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison in 2010 for voluntary manslaughter, among other felony convictions. Rodriguez was sentenced to 27 years in 2013 for second-degree robbery, among other felony convictions. Velasquez was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for carjacking using a firearm. Avila was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for first-degree murder and other felonies.
