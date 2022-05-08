The World Health Organization is estimating that nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems in the first two years of the pandemic. That is more than double the current official death toll. The U.N. health agency said in a report released Thursday that most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. It says missed deaths in India alone ranged between 3.3 million to 6.5 million. India, however, disputed the U.N. agency’s methodology. Accurately counting COVID-19 deaths has been hard to do, as confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the devastation wrought by the virus. That's largely due to limited testing and the differences in how countries count COVID-19 deaths.