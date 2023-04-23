‘On life support’: Fort Lauderdale needs new City Hall after epic flood

While two-thirds of the country now offers legal sports betting, only six states offer online casino gambling, confounding industry hopes that the rapid growth of sports betting would also bring internet casino betting along with it. Speaking Wednesday at a casino conference in Atlantic City, industry executives and legislators from gambling states offered various explanations for why internet gambling has yet to expand beyond a handful of eastern states, including fears that it might cannibalize money from physical casinos. Internet gambling is legal in New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia; Nevada offers online poker but not casino games. New York and Indiana are among states that could become the next to authorize internet gambling.