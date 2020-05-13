Feeder cattle are moved into the Overland Stockyard Auction House holding area in Hanford, California. The cattle will be held in holding pens before the auction begins. These will be bought and held for next year, when hopefully the shutdowns will have improved. At the Overland Stockyard Auction House in Hanford, California, the day-long auction is done in sessions, one for choice feeder cattle, one online, and one for cattle going to slaughter. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)