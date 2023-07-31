Lawmakers broke for their August recess this week with many worried about whether they can avoid a partial government shutdown upon their return. Congress will have until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to pass the spending bills needed to fund government agencies next year or a stopgap measure that keeps agencies running temporarily. It won’t be easy. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware is worried about the road ahead, saying “we’re going to scare the hell out of the American people before we get this done." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's confident "we can get this all done” by the end of September.