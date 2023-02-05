PHILADELPHIA — A transit train derailed late Saturday night in Philadelphia, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said.
The eastbound Market-Frankford Line SEPTA train derailed between the Second Street and Spring Garden stations, where the line emerges from the subway tunnel to elevated tracks and runs under I-95, SEPTA said.
No injuries were reported in the 11:45 p.m. incident, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said Sunday morning.
Wheels on the third of six cars came off the tracks but the train remained coupled together and none of the cars fell over, Busch said. About 100 passengers were aboard at the time.
Rescue workers led passengers under the freeway to waiting SEPTA shuttle buses. The transit agency Sunday morning was examining the train and the tracks to determine what caused the derailment, Busch said, and shuttle buses operated between Huntingdon and 5th Street stations.
Train service was restored shortly before 10:30 a.m.
“Our crews found and repaired a piece of broken track,” Busch said. “The repair was tested and deemed safe for normal operations.”
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the incident, Busch said.
