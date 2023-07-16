Pimp’s tip last year steered cops to accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann

As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can emerge as serious challengers to former President Donald Trump. The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he's struggled to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base. It's uncertain DeSantis will become the threat to the former president that he was once billed to be. DeSantis was among six White House hopefuls in Iowa on Friday for the Family Leadership Summit.