Two attacks by al-Qaida-linked insurgents in Mali's restive north have killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers. The provisional death toll given by the country’s military junta was read on state television. A passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu and a Malian military position downstream on the Niger River were targeted Thursday. The statement said the attacks were claimed by JNIM, an extremist coalition aligned with al-Qaida. The Malian government said it killed about 50 assailants while responding to the attacks. A United Nations report says Al-Qaida-affiliated and Islamic State-linked groups have almost doubled their territory in Mali in less than a year as they take advantage of a weak government and of armed groups that signed a 2015 peace agreement.