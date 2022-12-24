A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in cooperation deals related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night that Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to FTX’s collapse.” The guilty pleas were announced as Bankman-Fried was being flown to the U.S. from the Bahamas by U.S. law enforcement to answer to charges tied to his role in FTX’s failure.