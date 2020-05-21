Though some states have started to roll back their social distancing restrictions and small right-wing protests against coronavirus-related shutdowns have garnered plenty of media attention, the majority of Americans still want people to stay inside, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Through the poll, which surveyed more than 1,000 American adults nationwide over the past week, researchers found that a large portion of the country — 83% — is concerned to some degree that lifting restrictions will lead to more coronavirus infections. In turn, 62% of all adults still favor requiring Americans to stay in their homes except for essential errands. Though that figure has declined from 80% in mid-April, primarily due to changes in attitudes among Republicans, support for social distancing remains strong.
Further polling data shows that Americans are largely cautious about ending restrictions too soon. Some 84% of the country believes it is “essential” or “important” that widespread testing be available in an area before it opens up again, and there’s similarly overwhelming support for requirements that people wear face masks in public and stay 6 feet apart.
Even more drastic measures still have high approval ratings, as 79% of the country says it’s “essential” or “important” that a vaccine for coronavirus be available before public life resumes, while 77% say the same about temperature checks in public places.
The poll of 1,056 adults was conducted May 14-18 and has an error margin of 4.2 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.