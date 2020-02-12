VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis did not endorse a proposal to let married men serve as priests in the Amazon region, in what would have been a special exception to a long-standing celibacy rule for clergy.
The exception, albeit limited to the Amazon region, would have likely enraged traditionalists, who already see Francis’ papacy as too liberal.
In an October summit known as a synod, Amazon bishops called for admitting married men into the priesthood only in their region, to make up for an acute lack of clergy in remote rainforest areas.
In a written response to the summit, Francis made no mention of this, and also ruled out letting non-priests give the key sacraments of the Holy Communion and confession.
The pope formalized his views in an Apostolic Exhortation called “Dear Amazon.”
The 111-point document tackles other issues discussed by Amazon bishops, including social and environmental justice, minority rights and the need for a greater role of women in the church.
The proposal on married clergy stemmed from the fact that Catholics in remotest parts of the Amazon see a priest no more than once a year.
“We cannot remain unconcerned” about the problem, the pontiff said in his document. “A specific and courageous response is required of the Church,” he added.
One of his concrete suggestions was for more missionaries. He urged all bishops to “be more generous in encouraging those who display a missionary vocation to opt for the Amazon region.”
Francis’ stance is likely to please conservatives such as Cardinal Robert Sarah, who last month published a book in defence of priestly celibacy which he presented as co-written with ex-pope Benedict XVI.
Many commentators saw it as a disrespectful attempt to force the current pope’s hand. In the ensuing controversy, Benedict asked to have his named removed as co-author.
On the other hand, the papal refusal to endorse any change in the celibacy rule will probably disappoint progressives within the Catholic Church, who are especially strong in Germany.
In what may not be a coincidence, the head of the German Catholic Church, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, announced plans to step down the day before the pope’s document came out.
“Many people will say that this (Apostolic Exhortation) could have been written by Pope Benedict XVI 10 years ago or by John Paul II 30 years ago,” Massimo Faggioli, a pro-reform theologian, told dpa.
Faggioli, a professor at Villanova University in the United States, said the biggest surprise was that, in a break with previous practice, Francis ignored proposals coming from a bishops’ summit.
“This document is consistent with what he has always said (on priestly celibacy) so in this sense it’s not surprising. What is surprising is for him not to take the synod seriously,” he said.
In 2016, Francis accepted a proposal from a previous synod to soften a ban on Holy Communion for remarried divorcees, sparking a bitter bone of contention with traditionalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.