Prosecutors begin playing Tim Mapes’ 2021 grand jury testimony in Madigan probe, offering rare glimpse into normally secret proceedings

Iran has moved five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea. U.S. and Iranian officials disclosed the tentative deal Thursday. It is still being negotiated and could eventually lead to the full release of the Americans. The agreement follows months of heightened tensions between the two countries. Iran told The Associated Press that the deal involves $6 billion to $7 billion that were frozen as a result of sanctions. Officials said the final transfer of the money — and the ultimate release of the five detainees — is expected in the next month or so.