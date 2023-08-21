Public complaints about NYPD spike 40%, watchdog agency says in report

The summer of 2023 may be drawing to a close, but the extreme heat is not. More record-shattering temperatures — this time across Texas — are expected Saturday and Sunday as the U.S. continues to bake. Highs of 109 degrees Fahrenheit forecast for Saturday and 110 F on Sunday in Dallas would break the current record of 107 F each day, both set in 2011, and would come after a high of 109 F on Thursday broke a record of 107 F set in 1951. That is according to National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw. The heat wave causing misery in Texas this weekend is just the latest to punish the U.S. this year.