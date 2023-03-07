Qualcomm lays off more workers in San Diego amid smartphone sales slump

A former “Dances With Wolves” actor has pleaded not guilty in Las Vegas to sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared Wednesday in Clark County District Court to enter his plea. A grand jury indicted him last week on 19 charges that also include kidnapping and drug trafficking. The 46-year-old has been jailed since his arrest in late January near the home he shared with five women described as his wives. Authorities say the former actor in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film became the leader of a cult known as The Circle, and allege that he took underage wives.