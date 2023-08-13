A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people at a Los Angeles auto dealership, and one later died after being trapped under the vehicle. Los Angele Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey says the vehicle entered the dealership service center, striking a female customer and two workers before stopping in a customer reception area. Witnesses say the badly injured woman was freed from under the vehicle by bystanders. She was given CPR, but Humphrey says she died after being rushed to a trauma center. The two workers who were hit had non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver had no obvious injury. The dealership is in Mission Hills, a neighborhood northwest of downtown Los Angeles.