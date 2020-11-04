Paul Gosar will serve another term in the U.S. Congress as Arizona’s District 4 representative, after appearing to defeat Democratic challenger Delina DiSanto in this year’s General Election.
Gosar received 65.51% of the vote Tuesday evening, with 184,394 ballots cast in his favor. DiSanto won more than 97,000 votes throughout Arizona’s fourth district, but only 18,876 of those votes were cast for DiSanto in Mohave County, according to county elections records.
DiSanto campaigned this year on the platforms of supporting healthcare workers and seeking support for small businesses and those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was also a proponent of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, which would act as a $3 trillion stimulus package to supplement CARES Act stimulus funding awarded earlier this year.
Despite her loss in this year’s election, DiSanto was hopeful that Gosar would share her belief that Arizona may benefit from aiding those affected by the crisis.
“I really hope he pushes (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) to pass the HEROES Act,” DiSanto said. “I hope he gets smart, promotes the use of face masks and gives his support to Arizonans getting additional money they need from the a new stimulus.”
Gosar expressed gratitude to the Arizona GOP and Donald Trump for their support in Tuesday’s election as he begins his sixth term in the U.S. Congress.
“I feel good about our outreach,” Gosar said. “I travel all over my district, I know what they want and I get it done for them. I have more work to do to get our economy back on track after the China virus.”
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, the results of the U.S. Presidential Election between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden remained pending.
“If Biden wins I will work with the Administration like I did Obama,” Gosar said. “There is still much to be done.”
