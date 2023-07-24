A new video appears to show Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for the first time since he led a short-lived rebellion last month, and he is seen telling his troops they will spend time in Belarus training its military before deploying to Africa. Messaging app channels linked to Prigozhin’s Wagner private military company said he spoke to his troops at a field camp in Belarus and ran a blurry video purported to show him speaking there, his silhouette shown against the sky at dusk. His gravelly voice was clearly distinguishable. He tells his forces: “We fought with dignity! We have done a lot for Russia.” The mutiny was the most serious threat to President Vladimir Putin’s 23-year rule.