Republicans say the Jan. 6 congressional committee withheld evidence. Whether it did is complicated

The Biden administration is asking Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year. It's another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces. The requested package also includes $12 billion to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico. The overall price tag of $40 billion may be too much for Republicans who are fighting to slash, not raise, federal outlays.