Eight people are hospitalized after a boat left the water and slammed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The 47-year-old driver of the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence but has not been charged as of Monday morning. The accident happened just before midnight Saturday at the sprawling central Missouri lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat ran aground and struck a large house that sits near the water, badly smashing an exterior wall. The boat flipped over, ejecting everyone. Six of the eight people on the boat suffered serious injuries, and two were moderately injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.