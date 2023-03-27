Residents near Georgia reservoir evacuated after dam overflows

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a portion of the state’s ban on abortion, ruling women have a right to an abortion not just in a medical emergency. The court on Tuesday ruled that a woman has the right under the state Constitution to receive an abortion to preserve her life if doctors determine that continuing the pregnancy will endanger her life due to a condition she has or is likely to develop during the pregnancy. The court, however, didn't rule on whether the state Constitution grants the right to an elective abortion. The voted 5-4 in ruling in the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and others.