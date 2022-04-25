DNIPRO, Ukraine — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken declared Monday that “Russia is failing” in its war aims, as deadly new fighting flared in Ukraine’s eastern battle zone and Russian forces reportedly aimed a round of airstrikes at rail facilities in the country’s west and center.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, who traveled with Blinken to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, added that Washington not only wanted to see Ukraine repel Moscow’s forces but also to see Russia “weakened to the point” where it cannot mount such aggression again.
Blinken and Austin made their remarks to reporters after crossing into Poland from Ukraine, following the first official U.S. visit to Kyiv since the war began two months ago. In a show of support, the two announced a fresh infusion of $300 million in military aid and a revived U.S. diplomatic presence in Ukraine.
“The first step in winning is believing that you can win,” Austin said after his and Blinken’s visit. “We believe that they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we’re going to do everything we can ... to ensure that gets to them.”
Zelenskyy, in an address to his nation Monday, thanked Biden and the people of the U.S. for “the strong and sincere” support.
“These are real things that strengthen not only our state, but democracy as a whole,” he said. “We share the same understanding with the United States: When democracy wins in one country, it wins all over the world.”
The coming weeks will likely be critical militarily, analysts say, with Russia having announced its determination to seize the entire Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. Moscow last week also signaled aspirations to win control of the country’s southern seacoasts, which would render Ukraine landlocked, crippling it economically.
The war, which has killed thousands and created an immense humanitarian disaster, has also sparked a refugee crisis whose scale has not been seen on the European continent since World War II.
Nearly 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled into exile, according to the latest figures from the United Nations refugee agency, and almost 8 million others are internally displaced, according to separate estimates from the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration.
