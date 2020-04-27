MOSCOW — A Russian cargo ship docked with the International Space Station, delivering more than 2.5 tons of food, fuel, equipment for experiments and other supplies on Saturday.
The uncrewed Russian Progress 75 freighter had successfully launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport in Kazakhstan on Friday evening.
It arrived at the space station, some 250 miles above Earth, after a journey that lasted 3 hours and 20 minutes, the Russian space agency Roskosmos said.
Three people aboard the ISS — NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner — were on hand to help with its arrival.
Because of the highly contagious new coronavirus, the Progress underwent a special disinfection before the launch, as well as the cargo it carried.
NASA said the Progress 75 is expected to stay docked to the ISS for seven months, departing in December for its “deorbit into Earth’s atmosphere.”
