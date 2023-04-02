A Mexican court has issued arrest orders for six people in relation to the fire that killed 39 migrants at a detention facility earlier this week in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. The federal prosecutor leading the investigation, Sara Irene Herrerías, said Thursday that the six include three officials from the National Immigration Institute, two private security guards contracted by the agency and the person who allegedly started the fire. She said they would face charges of homicide and causing injuries. At least 39 migrants died after apparently starting a fire inside a holding cell at the facility Monday night. More than two dozen other migrants were injured.