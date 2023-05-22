San Diego-based Canberra will become first US warship commissioned in an allied country

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' attorney says she will resign following a monthslong investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues. The Justice Department’s watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but an attorney for Rollins said Tuesday she will be submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden by close of business on Friday. The Associated Press was the first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins over her appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden.