San Diego Unified postpones first day of school, all others resume Monday

Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Alpert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.