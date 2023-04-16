Police in Virginia say the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher has been formally arrested on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun. Newport News police released a booking photo of the 25-year-old woman and a brief statement that said she turned herself in at the local jail. Her attorney said Thursday she was released on a $5,000 bond and has a status hearing scheduled Friday. Authorities announced the charges against her on Monday. The shooting happened in January. Teacher Abby Zwerner is already suing the city's school system. She claims school officials ignored multiple warnings that the boy brought a gun to school that day.