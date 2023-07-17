NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.” The plan emerged Tuesday at the annual NATO summit in Lithuania. It came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.” Although many NATO members have funneled arms and ammunition to Zelenskyy’s forces, there is no consensus among the 31 allies for admitting Ukraine into NATO’s ranks. Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles on Ukraine’s membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.