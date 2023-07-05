Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. Salt Lake City is replacing its traditional explosive extravaganza with a drone light show. Flagstaff, Arizona, plans another laser light show like one that replaced fireworks last year. An unusually wet winter and spring has allowed for fireworks to return in places that canceled them in recent years due to drought. But triple-digit temperatures are forecast across much of the West through Independence Day. On Friday, nearly 100 firefighters in Phoenix battled blazes in 110-degree heat that seriously damaged at least three homes.