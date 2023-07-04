Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. Video of the landing shows an unremarkable touchdown with one person heard saying, “That was not bad at all.” The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte. Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.