British singer-songwriter, actor and author Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized since March 31 with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by performance artist Penny Arcade.
Arcade added in a second post that Faithfull “is not on a ventilator.”
Screen icon Tom Hanks announced on March 11 that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were the first stars to share their diagnoses.
Since then, many celebrities have said that they too have contracted the respiratory illness, with varying symptoms.
Among the latest celebrities to go public with a diagnosis is pop singer Pink, who revealed thiss week that she’d tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has since recovered. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin also announced that she tested positive despite social distancing and “doing ALL the things we’re being told to do.”
Some entertainers, including musician Adam Schlesinger of the band Fountains of Wayne and playwright Terrence McNally, have died from complications related to the virus.
