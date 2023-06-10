A California man was charged with making criminal threats and a fake bomb report to a high school. Authorities say he made the threats after the school defeated his favored team in a championship football game. Court records show Eugene Thomas Jenkins will be arraigned Friday. The 29-year-old was arrested this weekend in the Bay Area city of San Rafael more than 400 miles from the school targeted by the threats. Orange County authorities have said Jenkins threatened staff and students at Laguna Hills High School after they beat Bellarmine Prep in 2022. A message was sent to Jenkins’ lawyer.