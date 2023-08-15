Some cities are pushing for rent control. They’re meeting resistance

Authorities say four people died and a fifth was unaccounted for following a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Allegheny County officials say three people were taken to hospitals after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the borough of Plum. One was in critical condition and two were treated and released. County spokesperson Amie Downs says emergency responders reported people trapped under debris after the blast and the fires that engulfed two homes in flames. Crews from at least 18 fire departments were called to the scene but suspended work Saturday night due to weather, with plans to resume operations Sunday.