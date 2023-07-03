The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit the United States. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or next year. Yet what might be the most-anticipated recession in modern U.S. history still hasn’t arrived. Despite much higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. The economy keeps managing to grow. And so does the belief among some economists that the United States might manage to avoid a recession and instead achieve an elusive “soft landing."