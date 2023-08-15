Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and — as much as he says he respects Donald Trump — would be a better 2024 candidate and president. It's a delicate task for the 38-year-old wealthy entrepreneur. Ramaswamy has risen from little-known newcomer to as high as third in some Republican primary polls since joining the race nearly six months ago. With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, Ramaswamy says the race is nearing the “regular season" and he's coming in with a running start.