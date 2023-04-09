State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas

Disney CEO Bob Iger has said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only “anti-business ... but anti-Florida.” Iger spoke Monday in a response to a question during an online shareholders' meeting. Iger says that the Republican governor and lawmakers appeared to retaliate against the company for exercising its constitutional rights when Disney last year criticized Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. The measure bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.