Stellantis says UAW talks 'on a good path' to avoid strike

Updated COVID-19 shots are coming soon, part of a trio of fall vaccines that doctors hope will help avoid another “tripledemic." The new COVID-19 shots will be released in time to pair with the yearly flu shot. And the first vaccines to guard against another scary virus, RSV, are rolling out for older adults and pregnant women. Those three viruses together overwhelmed hospitals last fall and winter. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have tweaked their COVID-19 vaccines to better match the evolving coronavirus and are awaiting Food and Drug Administration clearance.